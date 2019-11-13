Business Workshop looks to bolster Vietnam-India trade The Embassy of Vietnam in India and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) of India recently held a workshop which focused on measures to bolster Vietnam – India trade.

Business Vietnam’s cultural shows promote tourism in Israel The Embassy of Vietnam in Israel and Vietravel tour operator co-hosted cultural shows named “Vietnam Night” in Tel Aviv on November 11 – 12 to promote Vietnamese cultural beauty and boost tourism.

Business FWD group inks insurance distribution deal with Vietcombank Insurer FWD Group confirmed on November 12 its purchase of Vietcombank-Cardif Life Insurance (VCLI), an unit of Vietnam’s largest listed lender by market value, Vietcombank.