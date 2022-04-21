ASEAN Laos makes solid progress towards carbon neutrality The ADB said in a recent report that Laos has made solid progress towards achieving its nationally determined contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, aimed at achieving net-zero emission.

ASEAN Singaporean badminton player eyes gold medal at SEA Games 31 Loh Kean Yew of Singapore is determined to win a gold medal in the men's singles badminton event at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) scheduled for May 12-23 in Vietnam, according to the Straits Times of Singapore.

World SEA Games 31: Singapore names 27 players of men’s U23 football squad The Football Association of Singapore has named 27 players of the men’s under-23 national team who will travel to Vietnam to participate in the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

Business Vietnam’s daily stock trading value ranks second in ASEAN The average daily trading value on Vietnam’s stock market has reached more than 30.84 trillion VND (1.34 billion USD) per session so far this year, up 15.9 percent from the last year’s figure and now the second largest in ASEAN, only after Thailand, according to the Ministry of Finance.