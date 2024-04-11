Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is highly interested in the Funan Techo canal project and asks Cambodia to work closely with Vietnam and the International Mekong River Commission to share information and assess the impact of the project on the water resources and ecological environment of the Mekong Delta to ensure the harmonious interests of riparian countries and residents in the area.



The Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Spokesman Doan Khac Viet made the remarks in reply to reporters' query at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on April 11.

He made clear that Vietnam supports the socio-economic development needs of Mekong River countries, while underscoring the importance of enhancing cooperation to effectively and sustainably manage and use the Mekong River's water resources for the sustainable development of the basin, the interests of communities on the basin, the future of later generations, and the solidarity among riparian countries, he said./.