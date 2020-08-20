World Thailand records first COVID-19 case outside quarantine areas Thailand recorded the first COVID-19 case outside state quarantine areas on August 19, the 86th day without a domestic case in the country.

World Thailand warns social media against publishing misleading information Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has warned popular social media and websites against publishing information that could mislead or cause unrest in Thailand.

World Philippines, Indonesia record more COVID-19 infections The Philippines on August 19 confirmed 4,650 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections nationwide to 173,774 – the highest in Southeast Asia.

World Fourth meeting of 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference opens The fourth meeting of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference of Myanmar kicked off in Nay Pyi Taw on August 19, with the aim of uniting all ethnic groups and building a democratic federal union through dialogue.