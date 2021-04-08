Politics NA approves appointment of 12 new ministers, Gov’t members With the support of the majority of legislators, the National Assembly (NA) on April 8 morning adopted a resolution approving the Prime Minister’s proposal to appoint 12 new ministers and Government members for the 2016 – 2021 tenure.

Politics Vietnamese ambassador to Russia honoured for devotion to bilateral ties Outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh was honoured with Russia’s Order of Friendship on April 6 for his enormous contributions to the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Politics Vietnam, Malaysia seek to promote defence cooperation The Defence Ministries of Vietnam and Malaysia should consider setting up suitable dialogue mechanisms, including defence policy dialogue at the deputy minister level and joint working group on defence cooperation, thus creating a foundation for practical collaboration activities, officers have suggested.