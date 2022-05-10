Business Vietnam’s flowers gain foothold in Japanese market Many kinds of flowers of Vietnam have gained a foothold in the Japanese market, and are quite popular among local consumers.

Business Status upgrade crucial to stock market growth The upgrade of Vietnam’s stock market from frontier to emerging status is a driving force for the future.

Business Reference exchange rate up 8 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,143 VND/USD on May 10, up 8 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Vietnam's industrial production soars in Jan-April The index of industrial production in January - April period continued to flourish with a year-on-year increase of 7.5 percent, the General Statistics Office said.