Politics Virtual external activities should be promoted amid COVID-19: Deputy PM External activities should be held online more frequently in the context of COVID-19, said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh at a meeting of the inter-sectoral steering committee for international integration in politics-defense-security in Hanoi on July 8.

Politics Vietnam, RoK look to boost partnership A symposium was held in Hanoi on July 8 to discuss deepening the strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Politics Vietnam, US overcome differences for mutual benefit The Vietnam-US relationship has experienced its ups and downs but has overcome a tumultuous past and moved towards a future of cooperation for the sake of both countries.

Politics Vietnam, US boost defence ties The Vietnam- US comprehensive partnership has flourished in all spheres over the past years, including security and national defence.