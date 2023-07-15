US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper at the Vietnam- US Culture Friendship Day, Hanoi, July 15 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam- US Culture Friendship Day opened in Hanoi on July 15 by the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations (HAUFO) in collaboration with the Vietnam-US Friendship Association of Hanoi.

The event aimed to mark the 28th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 10th year of the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Vietnam - US Friendship Association in Hanoi, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Dinh Hong Phong said that after nearly three decades of establishing diplomatic relations, ties between the two countries have obtained remarkable achievements in all areas, including economy, culture and politics. After lifting the relationship to a comprehensive partnership, cooperation between the two sides has been deepen, especially in the fields of trade, investment, education and science and technology, and climate change.

Phong expressed his belief that, with efforts of the two Governments and peoples, the multifaceted friendship and cooperative relationship between Vietnam and the US will continue to develop in line with the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

For his part, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper highly valued the holding of the activity and affirmed that Vietnam and the US are closely cooperating in many fields.

The diplomat said with the current over 30,000 Vietnamese students studying in the US, Vietnam is the country with the fifth largest number of international students in the US. He expressed his hope to see more cooperation achievements in the coming time, affirming that the US has always supported an independent, strong and prosperous Vietnam.

Themed “Peace and Friendship”, the event brought to spectators numerous activities such as a painting competition, food festival, art performances, and books donation, among others./.