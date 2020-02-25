Business Quang Ninh: 108 million USD for infrastructure development in Ha Long city Ha Long city in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has planned to spend 2.5 trillion VND (nearly 108 million USD) on 57 public works, especially transport infrastructure projects, in 2020.

Business Vietnam Airlines offers discounted tickets on several int'l routes National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines is offering passengers tickets priced from zero dollars on routes between Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur/Singapore (equivalent to 66 USD and 88 USD, respectively, with taxes and fees included) until the end of next month.

Business Thailand imposes anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese steel products Thailand will impose anti-dumping tariffs ranging from 6.97 percent to 51.61 percent of cost, insurance and freight (CIF) prices on some imported steel products from Vietnam, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.