Business Processing and manufacturing enterprises connect to expand markets Vietnam is becoming more well-known for its supporting and manufacturing industries, especially as the world needs to diversify supply chains due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnam bird's nests to enter Chinese market through official channel Vietnam bird’s nests will be officially exported to China after the protocol on allowing the exportation of this product was signed by both countries.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,675 VND/USD on November 18, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business JETRO keen on investing in Can Tho The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) on November 17 expressed its wish to invest in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho in the sectors of education, infrastructure, and high-tech farming.