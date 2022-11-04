The signing ceremony of the cooperation agreement between Alka and Phu Duc Huy company.

Hanoi (VNA) - A ceremony was held in Hanoi on Novemer 3, 2022, to sign a cooperation agreement in technology transfer of medical gloves production between Vietnam and the US, along with a consultation seminar on US EB-5 immigration investment and employment-based immigration EB-3.

At the event, Alka Group announced its decision to invest in the construction of a medical gloves factory in Nevada State of the US.

Andrew Hoang, a Vietnamese-American, Chairman of Alka Group, is Chairman of the Board of Directors of the project. The Vietnamese partner of Alka Group in this project is Phu Duc Huy Company.

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed up demand for single-use medical gloves worldwide. According to a report released by the US-based Global Industry Analysis in March 2022, the market for the product in the US will reach 12.8 billion USD this year and account for 33.5% of the global market share. That is also the reason why Alka Group decided to invest in building the factory, under the auspices of many individuals and organisations under the US Government and the United Nations.

Besides its economic benefits and job creation, the project, led by a Vietnamese-American, is expected to bring investment opportunities to individuals and businesses from Vietnam to enjoy the right to settle down in the US with their whole family, and to those who wish to bring their family to the US to work and reside.

According to lawyer James Lezie, a board member of Alka Group, the recent COVID-19 pandemic made the US realise its huge consequences and damage as well as the important role of the supply of essential medical equipment when the supply is very limited. These products play a very important role, determining the effectiveness of the prevention and treatment of people infected with bacterial and viral diseases. The lack of supplies of these essential and urgent medical products in recent times has prompted the US to quickly adopt a law to ensure support for domestic manufacturers to provide adequate supplies of medical products, meeting the requirements of disease prevention, she said.

The application of advanced automation technologies to the production of essential medical products and equipment for disease prevention is very important. After making surveys and research on technologies of many countries, the US side is satisfied with the technology of Phu Duc Huy company, stated Lezie.

The receiving of technology transferred by Phu Duc Huy company in the production of essential medical products and equipment will ensure high quality and reasonable prices of the products, she said, adding that the manufacturing of the products in the US will make them more competitive compared with those from other countries. The US government will priority the purchase of these products, Lezie said.

So far, Alka Group has build a plan and prepared adequate facilities for the construction of the factory, making sure that products turned out by the factory will have an exclusive position in the market with the technology developed and transferred by Phu Duc Huy company.

Lezie said the group will first receive the technology to produce disposable medical protective gloves, which is a very important and necessary personal health protective equipment product that helps avoid the transmission of the pandemic.

Bill Hockstdler, Senior Advisor of Alka Group, expressed a high excitement at the cooperation of Alka Group and a desire to build a glove factory in the US, adding that economic development opportunities are welcome in Nevada where land and workers will be provided for the factory.

The US is trying to better control the supply chain of personal protective equipment, and the cooperation between the two countries will bring benefits to both sides in terms of trade as well as jobs for workers, the official said.

Speaking at the event, Andrew Hoang, Chairman of Alka Group, said that although he has lived in the US for 32 years, he and his family have always turned their heart and mind to the homeland. Recently, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had the chance to meet Tran Xuan Kiem, Chairman and CEO of Phu Duc Huy Company in Long An, and decided to build a medical glove production factory in the US.

Once operational, the factory will need about 300 Vietnamese workhands who work as chemical engineers, chemical mixers, and mechanical technicians. Phu Duc Huy will be in charge of organising training courses within 3-4 months and issuing certificates for them before sending them to work in the US, he said.

Within the framework of the event, a consultation seminar on US EB-5 immigration investment and employment-based immigration EB-3 was also organised./.

