Vietnam, US hold 10th dialogue on Asia-Pacific
Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kritenbrink co-chaired the 10th Vietnam-US Dialogue on Asia-Pacific in Hanoi on March 1.
At the dialogue (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)Hanoi (VNA) – Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink co-chaired the 10th Vietnam-US Dialogue on Asia-Pacific in Hanoi on March 1.
At the function, Vu and Kritenbrink discussed the Vietnam-US bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern, such as the promotion of peace, stability, and prosperity in Asia-Pacific.
Both sides reaffirmed the importance of maintaining dialogue mechanisms, and promoting and deepening the two countries’ comprehensive partnership, contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability, and shared prosperity in the region and the world.
On the same day, Kritenbrink met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc to discuss measures for implementing the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations./.