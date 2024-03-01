Politics NA Chairman pays working trip to Khanh Hoa National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a groundbreaking ceremony in the south central province of Khanh Hoa on March 1 for a road from National Highway 27C to provincial road CT.656 which connects with Lam Dong and Ninh Thuan provinces.

Politics Ambassador spotlights driving force behind growing Vietnam-Australia ties Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse’s upcoming visit to Australia from March 5-9 to attend the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit marking the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Australia dialogue relations.

Politics Binh Duong, Japanese region cooperate in building environmental protection capacity The enhancement of environmental protection capabilities for officials has taken centre stage in the collaboration between the southern province of Binh Duong and Japan's Kansai region, heard a meeting between the local authorities and the Kansai Bureau of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI Kansai) on March 3.

Politics Experts optimistic about prospects of Vietnam - Australia relations Vietnam and Australia boast close relations and the potential for developing their ties in multiple areas within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks, some Australian experts have said.