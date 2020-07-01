Politics PM approves plan for execution of Hague Convention on Taking of Evidence Abroad The Prime Minister has approved a plan for the execution of the 1970 Hague Convention on the Taking of Evidence Abroad in Civil and Commercial Matters in Vietnam.

Politics Top legislator visits Air Force - Air Defence Service National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan paid a working visit to the Air Force - Air Defence Service in Hanoi on July 1.

Politics HCM City boosts cooperation with Denmark Ho Chi Minh City is willing to partner with Denmark in potential areas, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc at a working session with Troels Jakobsen, Counselor of the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam, on July 1.

Politics Congratulations to Canada on national day Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on July 1 sent a message of congratulations to Canadian Governor-General Julie Payette on the occasion of the 153rd anniversary of the Canada Day or the national day of the country (July 1, 1867-2020).