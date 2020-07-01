Vietnam, US intensify exchange of experience in peacekeeping activities
Following the phone talks with partners to continue implementing activities for the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 and the non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council in the 2020-2021 term hosted by the Defence Ministry, Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of Defence, on July 1 held phone talks with David F. Helvey, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense of the US.
Deputy Defence Minister, Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh. (Photo: VNA)
Prior to the talks, Vinh hosted a reception for Daniel J. Kritenbrink, US Ambassador to Vietnam, who also joined the event.
During the talks, the two sides informed each other of the COVID-19 fight as well as the difficulties confronting them, thanked each other for their mutual assistance in the fight, and agreed to continue intensifying their cooperation in this field.
Vinh informed the US side of the activities in the channel of military – defence cooperation between the ASEAN countries and the partner countries which the US is one of the members, as well as on the ministerial-level meetings and other meetings organised by Vietnam.
The US side spoke highly of the adjustment of the agenda by Vietnam for the ASEAN Chairmanship year and said it always supports the activities of the ASEAN in general and Vietnam’s initiatives in particular.
On the bilateral ties, the two sides reviewed the results of their cooperation over the recent past, especially in the field of solving the war consequences. They agreed to, in the time to come, push the cooperation fields suitable to the common relationship, with priority given to the solution of the war consequences and the United Nations peacekeeping missions.
They also exchanged ideas on the regional and global situation of mutual concern and reached consensus that abiding by international law in settling disputes is an important measure that contributes to the trust building, peace, stability and common development of the region and the world as a whole./.