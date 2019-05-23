At the seminar (Source: VNA)

– A seminar to promote exchange and cooperation among sectors, enterprises, and organisations of Vietnam and the US was held in Hanoi on May 23 by the Vietnam-US Society under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO).Addressing the event, former Deputy Foreign Minister and Ambassador Nguyen Tam Chien said that bilateral relations have developed into a comprehensive partnership and the two countries will celebrate 25 years of normalised diplomatic relations in 2020.Chien, who is also Chairman of the Society, affirmed that the seminar’s organisation is a new effort from the two sides towards promoting win-win cooperation in the channel of people-to-people exchange.Along with friendship exchange activities to foster mutual understanding and trust between the two sides, the enhancement of such kind of cooperation in all fields is more necessary than ever, he stressed.The Vietnamese State and Government are creating more favourable conditions for these relations, while further bolstering effective cooperation with the US side, the official added.He expressed his hope that the seminar will help raise awareness amongst both peoples of the importance of efforts to expand bilateral cooperation in specific fields, saying that the two sides should explore each other’s advantages to speed up exchange and cooperation in economic, trade, investment, culture, and education projects, as well as other spheres.While sharing the US’s cooperation objectives with Vietnam, James Bagert, vice counsellor of economics at the US Embassy in Vietnam, said the US government wants to support Vietnam to create a safe and peaceful environment with a fair trade system.He hoped Vietnam would become a reliable partner of the US in the region, and underlined the role played by the two countries’ enterprises to help bolster bilateral trade ties.Annual two-way trade between Vietnam and the US hit 60 billion USD. US firms are providing many job and education opportunities for Vietnam. Investment flows and technologies from the US have supported Vietnam in building sustainable energy systems.Bagert asserted that the US Embassy in Vietnam would continue to assist Vietnamese firms in seeking suitable development partners in the US.Participants focused their discussion on measures to strengthen cooperation between the two countries’ enterprises.–VNA