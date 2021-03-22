Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs



Bui Thanh Son talked over the phone with the Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs at the US National Security Council Kurt Campbell, on March 22.

Son reiterated Vietnam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, and that the country attaches importance to the development of cooperation with the US.

He appreciated Campbell's contributions to the growth of the US – Vietnam relations over the past many years, expressing Vietnam's readiness for close cooperation to further promote their comprehensive partnership for the sake of the two countries' people, thus helping to consolidate regional and global peace, security, development, and prosperity.

For his part, Campbell affirmed that the US continues treasuring its relations with Vietnam and also highly values the latter’s role when the Southeast Asian nation successfully served as Chair of ASEAN in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020 – 2021.



He expressed his wish that the two countries will work together more closely on issues of common concern at regional and international mechanisms.



The two officials shared the view that the Vietnam – US ties have attained many important strides in all aspects and kept developing stably and substantively.



On the basis of the relations that both sides have made efforts to built up over the past years and the principles of “respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political regimes” and "mutual benefit”, bilateral ties will develop more strongly in the time ahead, they added./.

