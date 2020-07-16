Business Corporate sustainability key to enterprise resilience after pandemic The COVID-19 pandemic is not only a big test for enterprise resilience but also an opportunity for businesses to re-evaluate their long-term strategy and urgency of sustainable development.

Business EU announces quotas for Vietnamese farm produce The European Commission (EC) on July 15 announced quotas for several Vietnamese agricultural products and rice in line with the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on July 16 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,221 VND per USD on July 16, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Over 672.6 million USD mobilised from G-bonds The State Treasury mobilised 15.6 trillion VND (over 672.6 million USD) through a Government bond auction on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on July 15.