Business Top 500 fastest-growing companies in 2023 announced Tin Viet Finance JSC, Dolphin Sea Air Services Corporation and VPS Securities JSC are among the top 10 in the 500 fastest-growing companies in Vietnam (FAST500) in 2023 as announced by the Vietnam Report JSC and the VietNamNet e-newspaper on May 17.

Business Da Nang calls for investment in 10 logistics centre projects The People's Committee of central Da Nang City has announced a list of logistics projects calling for investment in the period until 2030.

Business Vietnam will run carbon trade exchange in 2028 Vietnam will officially run a carbon trade exchange in 2028, according to a draft project on the development of a carbon market in Vietnam conducted by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Business Reference exchange rate up 8 VND on May 19 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,680 VND/USD on May 19, up 8 VND from the previous day.