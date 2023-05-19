Vietnam, US seek ways to bolster economic, trade cooperation
Representatives of about 200 Vietnamese and US firms attended a Vietnam-US business forum held in Oregon state on May 18 to discuss potential areas for bilateral cooperation in economic and trade.
Nguyen Hong Duong, Vice Director of the Asia-America Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, addresses the forum. (Photo: MoIT)
Highlighting economic challenges that Vietnam is facing amid trade and geopolitical tensions, participants also focused on the US' policy orientations, and sought measures to adapt to the transition of the global supply chain as well as solutions to increase two-way trade and investment collaboration.
Nguyen Hong Duong, Vice Director of the Asia-America Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, affirmed that there is plenty of room for the two sides in both traditional and new areas such as renewable energy, manufacturing-processing, and education.
The two Governments, along with partners, will continue to discuss cooperation frameworks, including the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, aiming to strengthen the bilateral economic connections and creating benefits for businesses and people of both sides, Duong said.
Vietnamese Consul General in San Francisco Hoang Anh Tuan underlined the importance of international trade and investment to the country's growth and economic development.
He said that the US is one of the leading partners of Vietnam in all cooperation pillars.
Oregon state, one of the startup hubs of the US with strength in education, can be a promising land for Vietnamese businesses, he said, expressing his belief that a sound partnership between Vietnam and the US state will open up new opportunities for enterprises of both sides.
For his part, Vince Porter, Economic Development and Workforce Advisor at the Oregon Governor Office, said that Vietnam is one of the key partners of Oregon and an important production hub of world leading firms based in Oregon such as Intel, Nike, and Columbia Sportswear.
Vietnam and Oregon boast great cooperation potential in agriculture, food and beverage, he held, affirming that Oregon will send a businesses delegation to the Vietnam Food Expo 2023 slated for November in Ho Chi Minh City.
At the event, Vietnamese and US firms in various fields sought their partnership opportunities and exchanged ideas on new business solutions./.