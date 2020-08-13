Health One more COVID-19 patient dies, tally now at 18 A 52-year-old woman in Cam Le district in the central city of Da Nang has become the 18th patient who died of COVID-19-related complications, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son announced on August 13.

Health Vietnam reports three more COVID-19 cases on August 13 morning Three new coronavirus infections were confirmed in Vietnam on August 13 morning, lifting the national tally to 883, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Fourteen new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 13 linked to Da Nang Fourteen new COVID-19 infection cases were confirmed on August 12 evening, including one in Hanoi and 13 others related to Da Nang city, reported the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.