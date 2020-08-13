Vietnam, US share experience in treating COVID-19 patients with chronic kidney failure
Patients treated with hemodialysis in Hung Yen (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese and US experts and doctors on August 12 shared experience in treating patients with end-stage chronic kidney failure amid the COVID-19 outbreaks, as most of the COVID-19 deaths in Vietnam are related to this disease.
The video conference was jointly held by the Health Ministry and the Vietnamese Embassy in the US, with the participation of Deputy Health Minister Tran Van Thuan, Director of the Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Luong Ngoc Khue, leaders and heads of several central-level hospitals’ renal departments, and US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.
Speaking at the event, Thuan said statistics and scientific evidence show that in the world and in Vietnam in particular, the elderly and those with chronic diseases, especially end-stage chronic kidney failure, have been affected the most by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The implementation of the social distancing and COVID-19 prevention and control measures has been a challenge for kidney care services such as dialysis and peritoneal dialysis at medical clinics, he added, adding that since July 25, Vietnam has recorded 38 COVID-19 patients who have been treated with hemodialysis for years and also suffered other underlying and chronic diseases.
Foreign experts advised Vietnam to conduct peritoneal dialysis at home to minimise the risk of infection at hospitals.
Vietnam was also recommended to consider using automatic peritoneal dialysis with remote prescription function to treat patients with artificial kidneys, which is an effective method the US is applying./.