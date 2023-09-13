Politics Vietnamese leaders condole Libya over storm damage President Vo Van Thuong on September 13 cabled a message of condolences to Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya Mohammed Yunus Al-Menfi over significant human and property losses caused by Storm Daniel in Derna, Libya on September 10.

Politics Hosting of global conference shows Vietnam as active, responsible IPU member As an active and responsible member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam is hosting the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, which is to officially open in Hanoi on September 15.

Videos New milestone in Vietnam - US relations The historic State visit to Vietnam by US President Joe Biden at the invitation of Vietnamese Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong, where the two sides upgraded relations to the highest level, continues to receive international attention. Many foreign scholars have spoken positively about the visit.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 13 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.