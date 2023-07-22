Business Digital assets raise unprecedented issues for policymaking The rapid development of digital assets, especially blockchain–based ones, and the emergence of new business models have posed unprecedented issues to policymakers around the world on how to ensure their proper development.

Business Steel producers await positive results in H2 While steel prices have continued to fall and demand remains low, the steel industry is expected to recover at the end of this year.

Business Vietnam Airlines to auction three A321 CEO aircraft National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced it plans to sell three A321 CEO aircraft through an auction in the third quarter.

Business Fertiliser enterprises apply modern technology to reduce emissions Fertiliser manufacturers have implemented solutions to significantly reduce their carbon emission in production and improve energy efficiency.