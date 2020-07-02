Vietnam, US to mark 25th year of diplomatic ties in flexible forms: FM Spokesperson
Vietnam and the US are set to hold a range of activities in flexible forms that suit the situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic to mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, Foreign Affairs spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on July 2.
A signing ceremony for a deal between Vietjet Air of Vietnam and JP Morgan of the US under the witness of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong during his visit to the US in 2015 (Illustrative photo: VNA)
She said the two countries have planned many activities to celebrate the important event, including exchanges of delegations, workshops and talks on bilateral relations, economic and trade activities, meetings with the Vietnamese community in the US and visits between Vietnamese and US localities, as well as art exchange programmes.
However, the organisation of such activities has been affected by complexities brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the two are determined to hold celebrating activities in a flexible and suitable manner, Hang said.
Regarding Vietnam-US relations, she affirmed that Vietnam pursues the consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralism. It is willing to become a friend and reliable partner of all countries around the world.
Hang emphasised that after 25 years of diplomatic relations and six years of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership, bilateral relations have made positive progress in both bilateral and multilateral aspects.
The two sides will join hands in the future to deepen bilateral ties, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world, she affirmed./.
