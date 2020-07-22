At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - The Directorate of Fisheries at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs at the US Department of State signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on July 22 in Hanoi on strengthening fishery law enforcement capacity.



Cooperative activities include developing and implementing technical assistance cooperation programmes and projects for Vietnamese fisheries law enforcement agencies to prevent illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and other crimes related to fisheries, and providing information on training, investigation techniques, and education in international law enforcement for law enforcement officials.



The two sides will coordinate to organise training courses and exchange expertise in the fields of investigation, supervision, and patrolling at sea, offer technical assistance on the operation of specialised equipment, implement professional exchange programmes on patrolling fishing vessels, and support the construction of training institutions.



The MoU is expected to further promote cooperation between Vietnam, the US, and international law enforcement agencies to ensure the sustainable maintenance of marine resources and the fight against IUU fishing.



Daniel J. Kritenbrink, US Ambassador to Vietnam, said the US is willing to share its experience and technical expertise with Vietnam and hopes to work with the country to develop fisheries sustainably and support the country’s fishermen against illegal threats at sea.



Tran Dinh Luan, General Director of the Directorate of Fisheries, said that since 2015 the US and the directorate have cooperated to increase fishery law enforcement capacity and management through technical training courses, study tours, experience exchanges, and other technical support activities.



He hoped the MoU would create a premise for upcoming bilateral cooperation./.