Vietnam values all-rounded cooperation with Poland: FM
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed Vietnam attaches importance to and wants to foster cooperation across all fields with Poland during a phone talks with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau on April 20.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed Vietnam attaches importance to and wants to foster cooperation across all fields with Poland during a phone talks with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau on April 20.
Rau, who made the call to congratulate Son on his recent appointment as Foreign Minister, lauded progresses posted in the Vietnam – Poland friendship and multifaceted collaboration and expressed his belief that Son, in his new post, will continue to work to further deepen the relations.
On his part, the Vietnamese diplomat agreed that both nations should work together to increase exchanges of their high-ranking delegations, ministries, sectors, and localities when conditions allow.
Both ministers said the maintaining of a regular political consultation mechanism at the deputy foreign ministerial level and policy exchanges at department level helps to enhance the two ministries’ role in lifting the Vietnam – Poland ties and cooperation in the international arena.
They also expressed their delight at robust and effective growth of the countries’ economic engagements. Currently, Poland is the biggest trade partner of Vietnam in the Eastern Central Europe, with their bilateral trade exceeding 2.1 billion USD last year.
Son took the occasion to thank the Polish Government for facilitating the Vietnamese community in Poland to stabilise their lives and promote their role in connecting the nations’ friendship.
He invited Rau to visit Vietnam at a suitable time in the future./.