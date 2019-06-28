Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam attaches importance to developing the comprehensive partnership with the US, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on June 28.

The spokesperson made the affirmation in reply to reporters’ question about Vietnam’s reaction to US President Donald Trump’s remark on the Vietnam-US economic-trade ties.

She added that bilateral ties have seen good progress in all aspects, particularly in economic-trade-investment relations.

“With the view that the two economies can supplement each other, Vietnam wants to promote free and fair economic-trade-investment ties with the US on the basis of mutual benefit,” Hang said.

She went on to say that in that spirit, Vietnam has made many efforts to improve the trade balance between the two countries, by increasing the import of products which are in the US’s strength and needed by Vietnam, bettering the investment and business environment, creating favourable conditions for US firms which want to operate in Vietnam, and encouraging Vietnamese firms to invest and do business in the US.

According to the spokesperson, Vietnam has implemented numerous measures to curb and prevent trade frauds and the export of foreign goods disguised as Vietnam-made goods to other markets.

Vietnam and the US regularly hold discussions through available mechanisms such as the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) to form a long-term and comprehensive cooperative strategy, further intensify bilateral economic, trade and investment relations and timely address arising problems, Hang said.-VNA