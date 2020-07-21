Vietnam values comprehensive ties with Japan: Defence Minister
Vietnam always values the comprehensive and practical relations with Japan, Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich said while welcoming new Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio in Hanoi on July 20.
Congratulating the ambassador on assuming the post, Lich said he believes he will fulfil his mission, thus contributing to the Vietnam - Japan extensive strategic partnership.
Based on mutual trust, understanding, and support, bilateral ties have been growing continually, Lich went on, adding that close collaboration contributes to peace, stability, and prosperity regionally and globally.
The Minister thanked the Japanese Government for providing over 1.8 million USD for Vietnam during its fight against COVID-19.
Vietnam has controlled the situation at home, with top priority placed on preventing and controlling the pandemic and ensuring the safety of Vietnamese and foreigners in the country, he noted.
He highlighted the expanding and effective defence cooperation between the two countries, in particular delegation exchanges, deputy ministerial-level defence policy dialogues, professional training, military health, and UN peacekeeping missions.
Once the pandemic is fully under control, the Defence Ministry is willing to work with its Japanese counterparts in resuming the implementation of their collaboration plans for 2020.
Lich took the occasion to invite the Japanese Minister of Defence to pay an official visit to Vietnam and attend the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus) at the end of this year.
For his part, Yamada Takio said that, in his post, he will proactively contribute to the Vietnam - Japan partnership, including defence ties./.
