Politics Inspection Commission decides disciplinary measures on ranking officials The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued an announcement on July 20 about the outcomes of its 46th session from July 15-17 under the chair of Secretary of the Party Central Committee and its head Tran Cam Tu.

Politics PM approves plan to implement Vietnam-US customs assistance agreement Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a plan to implement an agreement between Vietnam and the US on mutual customs assistance.

Politics Vietnam actively engages in UN Human Rights Council’s 44th session A Vietnamese delegation, led by Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland – actively engaged in events during the three-week UN Human Rights Council’s 44th regular session that ended on July 17.

Politics Top leader congratulates Nicaragua on Sandinista Victory Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on July 18 cabled a message of congratulations to General Secretary of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) and President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the Sandinista Victory (July 19, 1979-2020).