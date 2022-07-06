Vietnam values cooperation among nations in Mekong River basin: diplomat
Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet (R) and Dr Anoulak Kittikhoun, CEO of the MRC Secretariat (Photo: baoquocte.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always attaches importance to friendly cooperation among countries in the Mekong River basin, and highly values the role of the Mekong River Commission (MRC), affirmed Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet.
Making the remarks while hosting Dr Anoulak Kittikhoun, CEO of the MRC Secretariat, the diplomat also noted that the MRC and the 1995 Agreement on “Cooperation for the Sustainable Development of the Mekong River Basin” have made important contributions to the stability and sustainable growth in the area.
He stated Vietnam will continue to actively participate in and contribute to cooperation activities at the commission.
Viet suggested the MRC Secretariat study and propose measures to boosting information exchange and collaboration among member nations of the commission; and between the MRC and its dialogue partners (China and Myanmar), development partners, international and regional organisations, and other sub-regional cooperation mechanisms in the river basin.
It is also necessary to promote joint works and experience sharing between the MRC and other trans-boundary river basin committees, he added.
For his part, Anoulak praised Vietnam’s active, responsible and effective participation in and contribution to the MRC Secretariat’s efforts.
Taking note of Vietnam’s suggestions, he pledged to make the best efforts in contribution to foster sustainable cooperation in the basin.
Established in 1995 based on the Mekong Agreement between Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam, the MRC is an intergovernmental organisation for regional dialogue and cooperation in the Lower Mekong River Basin. The organisation serves as a regional platform for water diplomacy and a knowledge hub of water resources management for the sustainable development of the region./.