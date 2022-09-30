Vietnam values development of partnership with China hinh anh 1Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam attaches great importance to consolidating and developing its comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said in a video-recorded speech to congratulate the 73rd National Day of China (October 1, 1949 – 2022).

In his remarks, Hoan said Vietnam considers their ties a top priority in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, diversification and active international integration.

He took the occasion to congratulate China on its key achievements in terms of macroeconomic stability and COVID-19 prevention and control.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people will continue to achieve many new successes in the cause of reform, opening-up, national construction and development.

The minister hoped Vietnam and China will step up their cooperation across all and develop their bilateral trade in a balanced, healthy and sustainable manner.

Hoan proposed China facilitate trade of farm produce from Vietnam.

He also suggested expanding high-quality investment cooperation, thereby bringing practical benefits to the two peoples, and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and in world./.
VNA