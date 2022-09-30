Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 30 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 30.

Politics Can Tho helps consolidate Vietnam-India strategic partnership The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations and the Vietnam-India Friendship Association in Can Tho city held a get-together on September 29 evening in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties.

Politics Fifth Vietnam-Laos People Friendship Festival concludes A ceremony was held in Laos’s Savannakhet province on September 29 to wrap up the fifth Vietnam-Laos People Friendship Festival and celebrate the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year, the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 45th of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 30 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.