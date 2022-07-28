Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 28 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 28.

Politics Heartfelt relations between news agencies of Vietnam, Laos Over the 60 years of the Vietnam - Laos diplomatic ties and 45 years of their Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, the close-knit relations and fruitful mutual support between the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Lao News Agency (KPL) have contributed to the special solidarity, cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

Politics Vietnam attends 2022 Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defence conference Lt. Gen. Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, attended the 2022 Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defence (CHODs) conference in Sydney from July 25 – 27.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.