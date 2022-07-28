Vietnam values multifaceted cooperation with Hungary: President
Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to strengthen multifaceted cooperation with Hungary – its first comprehensive partner among traditional friends in Central Eastern Europe, affirmed President Nguyen Xuan Phuc at his reception for outgoing Hungarian Ambassador Ory Csaba in Hanoi on July 28.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and outgoing Hungarian Ambassador Ory Csaba at the event (Photo: VNA)
Lauding the diplomat’s excellent tenure and positive contributions to the bilateral ties, the President said the Vietnamese State’s friendship order bestowed upon him was to acknowledge such distinct services.
Vietnam and Hungary share a traditional friendship and good multifaceted cooperation with a history of over seven decades, Phuc said, commending positive progresses recorded in the ties in the past time particularly via regular meeting and interactions between leaders of the two countries.
The State, Government and people of Vietnam always remember Hungary's valuable support for Vietnam in its causes of revolution and national construction, he said, adding that the two nations have supported each other both bilaterally and multilaterally at international forums.
Phuc thanked Hungary for its prompt aid of 265,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and related medical equipment, active support for the signing of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).
He also appreciated Hungary’s commitment of 440 million EUR in preferential loan for Vietnam and 200 scholarships for Vietnamese students per year.
The president informed his guest that Vietnam is also facilitating the early establishment of a Hungarian community and cultural centre in Hanoi.
For his part, Ory Csaba stated Vietnam is Hungary's most important partner in the region and the friendly relationship between the two countries has been close for a long period of time.
Expressing his gratitude for the assistance he received in Vietnam during the tenure, the diplomat vowed to further making contribution to the growth of the bilateral relations in the future./.