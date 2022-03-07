Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s news reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 7.

Politics Kien Giang has all it needs to be economically strong province: PM With its distinctive potential and competitive edges, Kien Giang has all it needs to become an economically strong province, particularly in sea-based economy, and a major tourist centre of the regional and the world, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in a meeting with key leaders of the Mekong Delta province on March 6.

Politics Vietnamese people travelling to Hungary from Ukraine receive support Given that more and more Vietnamese people are being evacuated from war zones in Ukraine, the Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary has considered citizen protection a key task and required all of its staff to get ready around the clock.