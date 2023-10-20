A high-ranking delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam pays a working visit to Australia from October 16-20. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Party and Government treasure the Strategic Partnership with Australia, Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh has said.

He made the statement during meetings with Australian officials while leading a high-ranking delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) to pay a working visit to the country on October 16-20.





Tourism, digital transformation, energy transition, climate change response, sustainable development and supply chain are potential fields for



At the meetings, Anh, Premier of New South Wales Chris Minn, and Australian ministers highlighted the sound Vietnam – Australia Strategic Partnership, with the political trust being promoted through exchanges of visits at all levels.

Laying stress on the shared vision between the two countries amidst complicated developments in the region and the world, Anh said that stakeholders on both sides should bolster collaboration to enhance two-way trade and investment, and improve human resources quality in tandem with innovation.

They agreed that bilateral cooperation across economy, trade, investment, defence, security, education-training and health care has been developed into an extensive, practical and comprehensive fashion, bringing benefits to the people and businesses from both nations.



They also spoke highly of the important contributions of the Vietnamese community in Australia to bilateral ties, noting pleasure with the two countries looking toward building the new relation framework to become leading economic partners.



The Australian officials said Anh’s visit is significant as both sides are celebrating their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, adding their Government attaches much importance to Vietnam’s role in its foreign policy and Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040.



They placed high value on the CPV’s policies and development targets, and wanted to boost the Vietnam – Australia Strategic Partnership into a stronger and more effective manner in the time to come.



They also agreed with Anh’s recommendations to step up bilateral cooperation especially in sectors of demand in both countries.



During their stay in Australia, Anh had a meeting with the Vietnamese Embassy, and Vietnamese Consulate General in Sydney, and paid a working visit to Macquarie Group Limited. He also had a working session and delivered a speech at a roundtable conference on FDI attraction./.

