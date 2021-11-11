Vietnamese Ambassador Le Viet Duyen (Photo: VNA)

Buenos Aires (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador Le Viet Duyen presented President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s credentials to Governor-General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Susan Dougan via videoconference on November 10, affirming that Vietnam always values developing ties with the island nation.



Duyen expressed his belief that the credentials presentation ceremony will lay a foundation to boost bilateral ties in various areas, especially in trade, investment, culture, tourism, agriculture and education.



He pledged to do his best to further lift bilateral relationship to a greater height.



Dougan, for her part, spoke highly of Vietnam’s dynamic and open external policy, development orientations and socio-economic achievements over the past years.



Expressing her wish to further reinforce bilateral links, she suggested that the Vietnamese investors should invest in apparel in the Caribbean country.



Lying within the Lesser Antilles in the eastern Caribbean Sea, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines covers an area of nearly 389 sq.km and has a population of nearly 110,000.



Vietnam and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines established bilateral diplomatic ties on December 18, 1995.



Both sides have worked closely together within the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) framework. The island nation actively joined in discussions in April 2021 when Vietnam served as rotating UNSC Chair.



Following the La Soufrière volcano eruption disaster, the Vietnamese Government donated 50,000 USD to the Saint Vincent and Grenadines Government and people to help them overcome its consequences./.