Politics NA Chairwoman meets Belarusian President National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on December 12 met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, during which they discussed the partnership between Vietnam and Belarus across spheres.

Politics Vietnam pledges to further enhance administrative reform The Vietnamese Government, for years, has been focusing on enhancing administrative reforms to improve the business environment, said Mai Tien Dung, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office.

Politics Vietnam ready for UNSC non-permanent membership Vietnam is ready to take on the role of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) from January 2020, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung.