Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan receives Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo.

(Photo: VNA)

Vietnam consistently treasures the traditional friendship, and wants to develop the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has said.Hosting a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo on July 4, the top legislative expressed her delight over the stable development of the bilateral relations, thanks to concerted efforts made by both sides.As the two nations are celebrating their 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations in early 2020, and China is marking its 70th founding anniversary, delegation exchanges will be promoted to discuss measures on improving political trust, as well as enhancing all-round collaboration, including cooperative ties between the Vietnamese National Assembly, and the National People’s Congress of China, she said.Laying stress on the ambassador’s role in intensifying the bilateral relations, Chairwoman Ngan expressed her belief that with considerable diplomatic experience, Xiong Bo will continue his contributions to promoting mutual understanding and trust, as well as expanding cooperation and friendship between the two parties, states and peoples.The Chinese diplomat, for his part, affirmed he will do his utmost to make significant contributions to consolidating and developing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.He hoped to receive support from the Vietnamese leaders so that he can fulfill mission during his tenure.-VNA