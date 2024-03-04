Politics NA Chairman praises Binh Dinh’s achievements, offers support for future growth National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hailed the south central coastal province of Binh Dinh for its impressive accomplishments during a working session with the standing board of the provincial Party Committee on March 4.

Videos Bringing Vietnam-Australia relations to new heights Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse will attend the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to commemorate the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Australia dialogue relations and also pay an official visit to Australia from March 5-9. The official visit is “incredibly important” as it comes after the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties last year.

Politics PM’s tour of Australia, New Zealand holds special significance: official Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s trip to attend the ASEAN - Australia Special Summit commemorating the 50th anniversary of the two sides’ dialogue relations and pay official visits to Australia and New Zealand holds special significance, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet.