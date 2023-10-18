Politics Minister commits support for ties between Vietnamese, Cambodian armies The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence always supports and creates the best conditions for cooperation between the Vietnamese and Cambodian armies, said Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang.

Politics President meets with Chinese top legislator, Russian President On the afternoon of October 17, the first day of his trip to China, President Thuong had a meeting with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China.

Politics Conference discusses agenda for 15th NA’s sixth session The Party Delegation of the National Assembly and the Government’s Party Civil Affairs Committee convened a conference in Hanoi on October 17 to discuss preparations for the sixth session of 15th legislature.

Politics PM’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia significant to further relations Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council Summit (ASEAN-GCC) and pay a visit to Saudi Arabia from October 18- 20, at the invitation of Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.