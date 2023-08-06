Vietnam, Venezuela enhance cooperation in ethnic affairs
A delegation of the National Assembly (NA)’s Council for Ethnic Affairs paid a working visit to Venezuela from August 3-5 at the invitation of the Standing Commission on Indigenous Peoples of the Venezuelan NA and the Venezuela - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group.
During the trip, the delegation made a courtesy call on First Vice President of the Venezuelan NA Pedro Infante; met with Second Vice President of the Venezuelan NA America Perez; held talks with head of the Standing Commission on Indigenous Peoples Aloha Nuneza and President of the Venezuela - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group Saul Ortega; and had a working session with Deputy Minister of Indigenous Peoples Marianne Romero.
At the events, Nguyen Lam Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese NA’s Council for Ethnic Affairs and Chairman of the Vietnam - Venezuela Parliamentary Friendship Group, said the visit aimed to enhance the friendship and cooperation between the Vietnamese NA’s Council for Ethnic Affairs and the Venezuelan NA’s Standing Commission on Indigenous Peoples, as well as between the two parliamentary friendship groups, thereby helping further intensify the two countries’ traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership.
Giving an overview of the Vietnamese Party and State’s policies on ethnic minority and mountainous areas, he affirmed that the Government of Vietnam has always paid attention to and carried out a number of policies to help develop and improve the material and spiritual lives of all ethnic minority groups.
Ethnic affairs and solidarity always play a strategic role in the Vietnamese revolution so as to promote equality and solidarity among ethnic groups, he noted.
Thanh added that the Communist Party of Vietnam always attaches importance to external relations via the party channel, which will create solid political stepping stones for state-to-state ties and define orientations for Vietnam’s relations with other countries to develop stably and sustainably.
Thanking the Venezuelan people and progressive forces for their solidarity with and support for Vietnam throughout history, he expressed his hope that the two sides will continue increasing all-level mutual visits, maintain the existing mechanisms and agreements such as the political consultation between the two foreign ministries and the Inter-Governmental Committee, further reinforce and expand multifaceted cooperation, and work closely together at international forums and organisations./.