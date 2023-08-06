Politics NA leader receives head of Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue received Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) M. Arsjad Rasjid P. M. in Jakarta on August 5, as part of his official visit to the archipelago nation.

Videos New expectations in Vietnam - US economic relations 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of a comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and the United States. Over the course of the decade, the economic, trade, and investment relationship has become increasingly developed, effective, and substantive.

Politics NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attends external policy forum in Jakarta In order to maintain a blue sky, a peaceful environment and prosperity for future generations, all countries should join hands in building a regional cooperation structure of inclusion and stability with connectivity in politics, security, economy, trade, culture, society and people-to-people exchange, while upholding the UN Charter and international law, stated National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.