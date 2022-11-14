Vietnam, Venezuela forge cooperation between localities
The association of Vietnam’s friends in Venezuela’s Mérida made its debut at a recent ceremony held by the Foundation for the Cultural Development of the Mérida State (Fundecem), with Ambassador Le Viet Duyen attending.
At the debut ceremony of the association (Photo: VNA)Buenos Aires (VNA) – The association of Vietnam’s friends in Venezuela’s Mérida made its debut at a recent ceremony held by the Foundation for the Cultural Development of the Mérida State (Fundecem), with Ambassador Le Viet Duyen attending.
Fundecem President Enrique Plata Ramírez described the establishment of the association as an important event helping to bolster the multifaceted cooperation between Mérida and Vietnam.
The association brings together representatives from local authorities and businesses, along with cultural researchers, scholars, professors and prestigious people in Mérida, he said, expressing his hope for twining relationship between the Venezuelan state and Vietnam’s northern province of Lao Cai in the time ahead.
Joel Cuevas, President of the association, pledged that the association will work to build and roll out programmes promoting the culture, land and people of Vietnam, and enhancing cooperation between businesses of the two sides.
In his remarks, Ambassador Duyen said the establishment of the association has significantly contributed to fostering and deepening the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Venezuela in general and Mérida in particular.
The Vietnamese Embassy will closely coordinate with the association to promote and implement activities in Mérida, helping to boost the close, effective collaboration between Vietnamese and Venezuelan localities in the time ahead.
During his stay in Mérida, Duyen had a working session with Rector of the University of the Andes Professor Mario Bonucci to discuss cooperation opportunities with Vietnamese universities and the possibility to organise a Vietnamese cultural week at the Venezuelan university in the time ahead.
The ambassador also visited a number of production facilities specialising in garment-textile, beverage and aquaculture in the locality./.