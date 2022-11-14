Politics Benin President admires Vietnam for socio-economic achievements Benin’s President Patrice Talon has expressed his admiration for Vietnam’s achievements in socio-economic development and international integration, and expressed his wish that the Southeast Asian nation will share its experience with Benin in the fields.

Politics Legislators spend November 14 scrutinising law making The 15th National Assembly will spend the whole day discussing law making on November 14 as part of its fourth sitting.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 14 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam treasures Strategic Partnership with Germany: Party chief General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong on November 13 afternoon received German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Hanoi, during which they discussed major orientations and measures to promote bilateral cooperation in all fields to commensurate with expectations and potential of both sides.