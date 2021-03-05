Politics PM urges completion of draft resolution on specific policies for Thua Thien-Hue Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 4 urged relevant agencies to promptly complete a draft resolution on specific mechanisms and policies for Thua Thien-Hue central province based on the conservation and development of Hue’s heritage and cultural identity, to be submitted to the National Assembly Standing Committee.

Politics VFF to conduct inspection and supervision over elections in localities The first phase of supervision and inspection over the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 term will be implemented from March 15 to April 13 with five inspection teams, each covering three provinces and centrally-run cities and one district in each locality.

Politics Vietnam, Singapore discuss ways to bolster collaboration Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan on March 4, during which they discussed measures to bolster trade exchange and speed up post-pandemic economic recovery, as well as the facilitation of travelling between the two sides.

Politics Upcoming National Assembly election to have 184 constituencies There are 184 constituencies across Vietnam in the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA), according to a new resolution.