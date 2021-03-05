Vietnam, Venezuela seek to beef up friendship, cooperation
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza has affirmed that his country always attaches great importance to and wants to further strengthen the comprehensive partnership with Vietnam.
During his virtual talks with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh on March 5, Arreaza congratulated Vietnam on the success of the 13th National Party Congress, while praising the Southeast Asian country’s efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic as well as in maintaining economic growth momentum.
Minh briefed on Vietnam’s situation and the outstanding outcome of the 13th National Party Congress as well as the country’s COVID-19 response measures and solutions to promote socio-economic development and ensure social security.
He affirmed that Vietnam supports efforts by the constitutional government of Venezuela to promote political dialogue on the basis of respecting Venezuela’s Constitution and aspirations of Venezuelan people, thus gradually solving difficulties and boosting socio-economic development in the current context.
The two officials focused their discussion on measures to further enhance the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
The two sides agreed to maintain mechanisms to promote cooperation between the two nations, especially the Vietnam-Venezuela Intergovernmental Committee for Cooperation and the Political Consultation between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs.
They also consented to increase exchanges between ministries, sectors and businesses, and foster trade and investment ties in areas of mutual interest such as agriculture, oil and gas, health, commerce, culture, and sports and tourism.
The two sides pledged to promote people-to-people exchange and operation of friendship associations.
Vietnam and Venezuela also agreed to enhance the exchange of views on international and regional issues of shared concern, and work closely at multilateral forums of which both nations are members./.