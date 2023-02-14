Vietnam views Brazil as important partner in South America: ambassador
Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa said Vietnam always views Brazil as a major and important partner in South America at a recent meeting with officials of the host country’s state of Goiás.
Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa (third from right), other ASEAN ambassadors, and Governor of Goiás state Ronaldo Caiado (fourth from left) pose for a group photo. (Source: VNA)
She joined other ambassadors from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during a working trip to Goiânia capital of the central-western state from February 9 to 11.
At a meeting with ASEAN ambassadors, Giordano de Souza, advisor for external affairs of Goiás, affirmed that aside from boosting agricultural cooperation, the diplomats’ visit will help diversify and foster relations in the fields of common concerns such as culture, education, and technology.
Affirming the importance Vietnam attaches to partnerships with Brazil, Ambassador Hoa said bilateral trade reached 6.78 billion USD last year, including nearly 114 million USD between Vietnam and Goiás. The two countries have also worked together in many aspects such as politics, economy, military, and culture.
She expressed her hope that they will maintain mutual support to serve socio-economic development in each country and continue close coordination at international organisations and multilateral forums.
The Vietnamese ambassador also said ASEAN countries should have a broad approach, strategic vision, and responsible contributions to the settlement of emerging challenges and the promotion of sustainable recovery, including growth for the sake of the people.
Receiving the delegation of ASEAN ambassadors on February 10, Goiás Governor Ronaldo Caiado highly valued the ASEAN Community’s achievements and contributions to the world and Brazil in particular.
Trade between ASEAN and Goiás has increased considerably in recent years. In 2022, Goiás exported 1.23 billon USD worth of goods to ASEAN and recorded 331.35 million USD in imports from this bloc, up 83% and 15% year on year, respectively.
He added the Brazilian state is aware of the importance of ASEAN, a market with over 600 million people, and that his country becoming increasingly close to ASEAN countries will generate numerous opportunities for Goiás.
The same day, the ASEAN delegation had a working session with the Brazilian Federation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (Fecomércio).
Hoa said Brazil is a lead country in developing green technology and exporting agricultural products thanks to technological advances. Therefore, Vietnam and other ASEAN countries glean what they can from Brazil’s experiences in this regard./.