Politics Vietnam, Bahrain seek to promote partnership Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu has visited Bahrain and co-chaired the first deputy ministerial-level political consultation between the two foreign ministries.

Politics Communist Party of Vietnam delegation visits Venezuela A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Review Vu Trong Lam paid a working visit to Venezuela at the invitation of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

Politics Public Security Minister receives US Trade Representative Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam received visiting US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Hanoi on February 13.

Politics Vietnam attends first int’l meeting of political parties' newspapers in Cuba A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Review Asso. Prof. Dr. Vu Trong Lam attended the first international meeting of political ideological magazines and newspapers of political parties, left-wing and progressive movements in Havana, Cuba from February 10-12.