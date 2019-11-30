Vietnam village to be built in hometown of coach Park Hang-seo
Head coach of the Vietnamese football team Park Hang-seo (Photo: VNA)
Seoul (VNA) – Authorities of Sancheong county, South Gyeongsang prefecture in southeast of the Republic of Korea, the hometown of the head coach of the Vietnamese football team Park Hang-seo, plans to build a Vietnam village to attract more Vietnamese tourists.
They said during a recent trip to the homeland, Park agreed to serve as Honorary Ambassador of Sancheong county.
As planned, an exhibition space and a football café shop will be set up near his home.
A number of Vietnamese restaurants will be built along with wall paintings featuring Park playing football when he was young, along with Vietnamese tourist destinations.
The village will also connect with local tourist destinations such as Saengcho International Sculpture Park and Sancheong Museum in tours.
The local authorities plan to spend an estimated 3.39 million USD on the project, which will be carried out in 2021.
Over 20 groups of Vietnamese tourists visited the county from April to November following the success of coach Park with Vietnamese football./.
