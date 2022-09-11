Politics Top legislator offers sympathy to Pakistan over flood losses National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a letter of sympathy to Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Raja Pervez Ashraf over grave human and property losses caused by floods in the country.

Politics Party leader chairs meeting on important projects Members of the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat gave opinions on a number of projects during their meeting on September 9-10 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Politics Foreign Minister pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on September 10 came to the residence of UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward to extend his condolences over the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II.

Politics FM: Vietnam considers EU one of top important partners Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has affirmed that Vietnam always considers the European Union (EU) one of its top important economic and development partners.