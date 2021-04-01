World Philippines, US share viewpoint on upholding rules-based int’l maritime order US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Philippine counterpart Hermogenes Esperon had phone talks on March 31 during which they expressed their shared concerns over Chinese activities in the South China Sea (known as the East Sea in Vietnam), the White House said.

World Singapore, China discuss travel resumption Travel between Singapore and China may soon resume if the two sides can complete their work on a system to mutually recognise each other's health certification and exchange personal information, according to Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

ASEAN Thailand shortens quarantine period to bolster tourism Thailand will shorten its quarantine period for foreign travellers with COVID-19 vaccination certificates from 14 to 10 days from April 1, to foster tourism.

World Vietnamese become second biggest foreign-born community in Japan Vietnamese for the first time surpassed people from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to become the second biggest foreign-born community in Japan, according to the largest data of the Immigration Services Agency of Japan (ISA).