Politics 23rd ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council Meeting Vietnam’s Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung chaired the 23rd ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council Meeting on June 23. The online meeting was meant to prepare for the 36th ASEAN Summit and ministerial meetings slated for June 24-26.

Politics Deputy PM: Vietnam wants to develop supply chain Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 23 for Executive Vice President of Techonic Industries (TTI) Nate Easter.

Politics Vietnam, Turkey seek measures to forge ties Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Minh Khoi and his Turkish counterpart Sedat Unal discussed measures to boost relations between Vietnam and Turkey in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, during their phone talk on June 23.

Politics Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs hold phone talk Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a phone talk with his Malaysian counterpart Muhyiddin Yassin on June 23 to discuss cooperation between Vietnam and Malaysia, and regional and international issues of shared concern.