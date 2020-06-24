Vietnam voices concerns over armed conflicts’ impact on children
Syrian children at a refugee camp in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon (Source: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations, voiced concerns over children’s situation in armed conflicts and emphasised the need for the international community to take specific measures and actions to minimise conflicts’ impact on children.
Addressing the UN Security Council Open Debate on Children and Armed Conflict on June 23, Quy also stressed the importance of education and vocational training, especially for children during the community reintegration process.
Amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese diplomat called on the UN and nations to keep a close watch on the disease and coordinate closely in minimising its impact on children.
According to the UN assessments, the implementation of the Children and Armed Conflict agenda produced positive results in 2019 with over 13,000 rescued from armed forces, and 30 action plans to prevent violations against children adopted.
However, there remained 25,000 violation cases involved in children, in which over 10,000 cases saw children killed or injured. Conflicts, violence, instability and the COVID-19’s negative impact are hindering efforts to protect children.
Participating countries agreed to integrate child protection efforts into activities to stop and address conflicts and in post-conflict reconstruction to build and maintain sustainable peace./.