Vietnam voices concerns over escalating violence in Yemen
Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN, joined other speakers in voicing concerns about military escalations and cross-border fighting in Yemen, while attending a videoconference of the UN Security Council on April 15.
As reported at the meeting, COVID-19 has unleashed itself again on Yemeni people, while fighting in Marib, Taizz and Houdaydah is showing dangerous signs of escalating, with the local population and internally displaced persons both in the line of fire. Nearly 21 million people in Yemen, including 11.3 million children, are facing the risk of hunger and pandemic.
Participating UN member states called upon the international community to tackle hunger and COVID-19 impacts in Yemen and make commitments to providing financial assistance to the nation.
They also called on the relevant sides in Yemen not to hamper oil tankers from entering the Houdaydah port, to protect civilians, and to implement the Stockholm Agreement and the Riyadh Agreement on Yemen.
For his part, the Vietnamese ambassador said all concerned parties should immediately cease hostilities and resume the political process, and the conflict parties must stop attacking civilian infrastructure and neighbourhoods and protect the most vulnerable.
The diplomat urged the international community to further support the Middle East country and called on the sides involved to step up the implementation of the Stockholm and Riyadh Agreements.
In the council’s discussion over the humanitarian situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia under “any other business”, Quy acknowledged the Ethiopian Government’s efforts in facilitating the operation of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
He stressed ensuring humanitarian aid is yet to meet current urgent needs, particularly in West and South Tigray.
Concerning over a report on murders, violence, and destruction of civilian infrastructure, the ambassador urged the Ethiopian Government to make greater efforts in protecting civilians and speeding up investigations on crime targeting the group. He said the top priorities now are to end fighting and start dialogues and a political process./.