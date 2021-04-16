World Indonesia calls for ASEAN members to boost legal integration Indonesian Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly has urged ASEAN nations to strengthen legal integration in order to get their voices heard in the international community.

World Vietnam stresses importance of protecting civilians amidst conflicts in Sudan Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, showed his hope that the Sudanese Government would intensify efforts to ensure its leading role in protecting civilians and handling the root cause of violence among communities in Darfur while addressing an online informal interactive dialogue on the Darfur situation on April 14.

World RCEP shows regional strong commitment to liberal trade: IMF The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) sends a very powerful message of the region's commitment to open and liberal trade, an official of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

World Cambodia imposes two-week lockdown on Phnom Penh Phnom Penh capital of Cambodia has been placed under a lockdown for the first time since the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the country at the end of last year.