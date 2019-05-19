Cao Manh Cuong, deputy head of the Foreign Economic Relations Department under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – Vietnam commits to working as an active factor in international development cooperation models and networks, towards sustainable development goals (SDGs) under the United Nations (UN)’s 2030 Agenda, a Vietnamese official has said. – Vietnam commits to working as an active factor in international development cooperation models and networks, towards sustainable development goals (SDGs) under the United Nations (UN)’s 2030 Agenda, a Vietnamese official has said.

Cao Manh Cuong, deputy head of the Foreign Economic Relations Department under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, made the statement during the International Cooperation Expo (Exco 2019) that took place in Rome, Italy, from May 15-17.

He briefed international delegates on Vietnam’s development cooperation trend and highlighted the collaboration between Vietnam and Italy in this regard.

The official took the occasion to introduce opportunities for cooperation in trade and investment in the Southeast Asian nation.

Lauding Italy’s initiative to organize Exco 2019, Cuong said the event has offered a chance for South-South development cooperation partners to exchange experience and consolidate the development cooperation network amidst the new global situation.

Vietnam, an official guest of Exco 2019, has been seen as an outstanding example in successfully implementing development cooperation projects over the past time.

Of note, the country has moved from the position of a beneficiary to that of a partner that is constructively contributing human resources and experience to development cooperation projects.

Exco 2019 is the first and only global expo dedicated to the initiative solutions provided by the stakeholders of development cooperation: national and international agencies, governments, financial institutions, civil societies and in particular, the private sector.

During the three-day event, hundreds of delegates engaged in conferences, symposiums and business-to-business meetings. -VNA