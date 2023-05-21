Vietnam vows to support Myanmar in promoting peaceful, sustainable solutions
Minister Counsellor Le Thi Minh Thoa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam supports and appreciates the role of the ASEAN Chair in connecting with all stakeholders in finding a peaceful and sustainable solution to the Myanmar situation, as well as the bloc's efforts to promote humanitarian relief in the country and the repatriation process in Rakhine State, Minister Counsellor Le Thi Minh Thoa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.
Addressing the UN Security Council’s Arria-formula meeting on the humanitarian situation in Myanmar on May 19 (local time), Thoa stressed that the process of solving the situation in Myanmar must be controlled and led by the country itself.
Relevant parties in the nation must fully and effectively implement the ASEAN-agreed Five-Point Consensus, end violence, ensure humanitarian and healthcare access for all, and create a favourable environment to promote dialogue and reconciliation.
Meanwhile, the international community needs to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN and UN agencies in coordinating humanitarian relief activities to ensure that relief goods reach needy people, especially women and children, while ensuring respect for Myanmar's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and unity, she said.
Regarding the situation of Rakhine State, the Vietnamese representative spoke highly of the recent initiative to start repatriation in the state through a pilot project, demonstrating a proactive approach in finding long-term solutions to the current situation. She called on the international community to increase financial support and coordinate to find a sustainable solution to issue.
In the face of heavy consequences and human losses caused by Cyclone Mocha, Thoa sent deep condolences and expressed sympathies to the people of Myanmar. As an active member of the UN and ASEAN, Vietnam continues to promote dialogue and reconciliation and narrow differences in order to assist Myanmar in reaching a solution to the current situation.
Speaking at the meeting, representatives of many countries raised concerns over the situation in Myanmar, condemning the use of force against civilians as well as the attack on a convoy of the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) and the ASEAN Monitoring Team in Myanmar.
They emphasised the need for a ceasefire and an end to violence, and to avoid the escalation of the situation, ensure humanitarian and healthcare access for all, observe international humanitarian law, protect civilians, and address differences and differences through dialogue and reconciliation in accordance with aspirations of the Myanmar people./.