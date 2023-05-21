Politics Vietnamese, Japanese Prime Ministers hold talks in Hiroshima Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio on May 21 within the framework of his trip to attend the G7 expanded Summit.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with Presidents of Brazil, Ukraine Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 21 had separate meetings with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, when he was attending the G7 expanded Summit in Hiroshima.

Politics Vietnam-Iran diplomatic tie anniversary celebrated in Tehran The Vietnamese Embassy in Iran held a ceremony on May 20 evening in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (August 4, 1973).

Politics PM receives Japanese parliamentarians in Hiroshima Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received members of the Japanese National Diet with constituency in Hiroshima on May 21, within the framework of his trip to attend the G7 expanded Summit in Hiroshima and pay a working visit to Japan.