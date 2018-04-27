Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (L) and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (Photo: VNA)



Sydney (VNA) – Vietnam is keen to develop friendship and cooperation with Bangladesh and the two countries can share experience in economic development, poverty reduction and gender equality promotion.

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh made the statement at a meeting with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the 2018 Global Summit of Women in Sydney, Australia, on April 27.

She congratulated Bangladesh on its remarkable achievements gained in 2017, especially the realisation of some millennium development goals of the United Nations on children and women.



The Vice President wished Bangladesh would reach its target of becoming an upper-middle income nation in 2021.



PM Sheikh Hasina said Vietnam is a source of inspiration for Bangladesh in the fight for independence in the past and a model of national building and economic development at present.



She recalled the good impression of her official visit to Vietnam in 2012.



The PM expressed her pleasure at the growing relations between the two countries after their establishment of diplomatic ties 45 years ago across politics-diplomacy, economy-trade-investment, agriculture and education.



There is plenty of room for expanding bilateral cooperation, she said, adding that she highly values the outcomes of the State-level visit to Bangladesh by President Tran Dai Quang in March this year.



The Bangladeshi PM agreed to increase meetings among high-ranking officials and promote people-to-people exchanges between Bangladesh and Vietnam.



Vice President Thinh suggested Vietnam and Bangladesh deploy specific measures to meet the set target of 2 billion USD in two-way trade by 2020 and create favourable conditions for the two countries’ business communities to share information and promote trade connectivity and mutual assistance in the fields of agriculture and seafood.

She recommended enhancing cooperation in education and tourism, and soon opening a direct air route between the two countries.



The two sides agreed to strengthen coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums, including the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement.



Bangladesh took note of Vietnam’s request for support of its candidacy to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure.-VNA