Politics High-level military delegation wraps up visit to Cambodia A Vietnamese high-level military delegation, led by Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence, on November 2 concluded their four-day official visit to Cambodia.

Politics Activities to mark 60 years of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit A series of events will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from November 8 – 18 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s historic visit to Indonesia.

Politics Vietnam, Ivory Coast hold huge cooperation potential: Deputy PM Vietnam and Ivory Coast have huge potential to boost collaboration, particularly in the fields of trade, thanks to their sound political relations, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said.

Politics Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh attends ASEAN meetings in Bangkok Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh attended the 20thASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting and the 24th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand on November 2.