Le Hoai Trung, head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations (Photo: VNA)

The statement was made by Le Hoai Trung, head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, while chairing online conferences to inform outcomes of the 13th National Congress of the CPV to the two Parties on May 28.



Le Hoai Trung, head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, chairs online conferences to inform outcomes of the 13th National Congress of the CPV to the two Parties on May 28. (Photo: VNA)