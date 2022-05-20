Dragon fruit is one of Vietnam's key export products to Australia and New Zealand (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese businesses are seeking to export more fresh and processed dragon fruits to Australia and New Zealand as the demand for this fruit in both markets is increasing.



Dragon fruit is one of Vietnam's key export products to the two high-end markets.



According to Nguyen Thi Thu Huong from the Vietnamese Trade Office in Australia, Vietnam has exported fresh dragon fruits to Australia since 2017 with the export value growing every year.



Vietnam's dragon fruit export turnover to Australia surged by 36 percent in 2020 and 14 percent in 2021.



Besides Overseas Vietnamese’s distribution systems, the fruit has been sold at major retail supermarkets in Australia, Huong added.



Dragon fruit is one of three types of fruit licensed to be imported into New Zealand.



Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Nguyen Van Trung said dragon fruit is Vietnam's most successful export fruit to New Zealand with consecutive growths from 2014 to now.



Humphrey Lawrence – General Manager in charge of imports of MG Marketing of New Zealand, said Vietnam has a great opportunity to promote its dragon fruit export to the country.



After the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for dragon fruit products in New Zealand has increased sharply, he said, noting that the price of dragon fruits in the market is about 40-45 USD per/5-kg box.



However, Lawrence advised Vietnamese exporters to strictly abide by quality standards in the import market.



Huong also underlined the need for Vietnamese export businesses to ensure regulations on origin, phytosanitary and quality certificate when shipping their products to Australia./.